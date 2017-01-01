Angular Bootstrap with Material Design
Powerful and free Material Design UI KIT.
Built with Angular 4, Bootstrap 4 and TypeScript. CLI version available. Absolutely no jQuery.
400+ material UI elements, 600+ material icons, 74 CSS animations, TypeScript modules, SASS files and many more.
All fully responsive. All compatible with different browsers.
Components
400+ handcrafted, action-ready components that will cut the time of your development process process. Powered by Angular - Bootstrap technology and delightful Material Design.
CSS
Thanks to MDB Angular you can use the full power of Bootstrap CSS. At your disposal are famous Bootstrap grid, flexbox, helpers, page layouts, skins and many more.
Main features:
Bootstrap 4
Up-to-date with the latest standards of Bootstrap 4 and all the best it has to offer.
Angular CLI
A command line interface handling all the tedious tasks for you out of the box.
Detailed documentation
Intuitive and user-friendly documentation, created with a copy-paste approach.
No jQuery
Writing you code with pure Angular is now quicker, easier, and cleaner.
TypeScript
Superset of JavaScript that compiles to clean JavaScript output.
Angular 4
Create smarter and faster Angular apps with the latest official Angular release.
Not enough?
Free for personal and commercial use
How and why you create your projects is absolutely up to you, for free.
400+ UI elements
All the necessary and crucial page elements along with attention enchaining ones.
600+ icons
Scalable, vector icons perfect for any purpose you can imagine.
Fully responsive
Your design will be displayed exactly in the same, perfect way on any device.
70+ CSS animations
Attention grabbing animations to focus your visitor's attention on specific elements.
Tutorials
Step-by-step lessons that will guide you through all the Angular functionalities.
Easy installation
Spend your time on creating, not setting up with thanks to a few steps installation.
Easy to use and customize
How you mold your design is limited only by your own imagination.
...and even more:
Cross-browser compatibility
Works perfectly with Chrome, Firefox, IE, Safari, Opera and Microsoft Edge.
Frequent updates
Expect any bugs being fixed in a matter of days.
Active community
MDB is broadly used by professionals on multiple levels, who are ready to aid you.
Useful helpers
Reduce the frequency of highly repetitive declarations in your CSS
Modularity
Use TypeScript modules to compile package adjusted yo your needs.
Technical support
Every day we help our users with their issues and problems.
Flexbox
Full support of Flexbox layout system lets you forget about alignment issues.
SASS files
Thought-out .scss files come in a compile-ready form.