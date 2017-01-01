Enhanced Bootstrap Modals

Copy the following code and use it at the checkout. It's valid for one day .

Basic usage

Basic example Below is a most basic Modal example with a button triggering Modal via data attribute. Click the button to trigger Modal. Launch demo modal × Modal title ... <!-- Button trigger modal --> <button type="button" class="btn btn-primary btn-lg" data-toggle="modal" data-target="#basicExample"> Launch demo modal </button> <!-- Modal --> <div class="modal fade" id="basicExample" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="myModalLabel" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-dialog" role="document"> <!--Content--> <div class="modal-content"> <!--Header--> <div class="modal-header"> <button type="button" class="close" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close"> <span aria-hidden="true">×</span> </button> <h4 class="modal-title w-100" id="myModalLabel">Modal title</h4> </div> <!--Body--> <div class="modal-body"> ... </div> <!--Footer--> <div class="modal-footer"> <button type="button" class="btn btn-secondary" data-dismiss="modal">Close</button> <button type="button" class="btn btn-primary">Save changes</button> </div> </div> <!--/.Content--> </div> </div> <!-- Modal -->

Position and size To change the position or size of the modal add one of the following classes to the .modal-dialog div. Central modal Note: Medium size is a default value, so there isn't a dedicated class for it. .modal-sm Small Modal .modal-lg Large Modal .modal-fluid Full Width Modal Medium Modal Small Modal Large Modal Fluid Modal Code example: <!-- Central Modal Small --> <div class="modal fade" id="centralModalSm" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="myModalLabel" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-dialog modal-sm" role="document"> × Modal title ... × Modal title ... × Modal title ... × Modal title ... Side modal Note: To make it works properly, apart from adding a class for position, you also need add special class .side-modal to .modal-dialog div. Note 2: If you want to change a direction of modal animation add class .top , .right , bottom or .left to the .modal div. .modal-side + .modal-top-right Top Right .modal-side + .modal-top-left Top Left .modal-side + .modal-bottom-right Bottom Right .modal-side + .modal-bottom-right Bottom Left Top Right Top Left Bottom Right Bottom Left Code example: <div class="modal fade right" id="centralModalSm" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="myModalLabel" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-dialog modal-side modal-top-right" role="document"> × Modal title ... × Modal title ... × Modal title ... × Modal title ... Fluid modal Note: As in the previous example - to make it works properly, apart from adding a class for position, you also need add special class .modal-full-height to .modal-dialog div. Note 2: If you want to change a direction of modal animation add class .top , .right , bottom or .left to the .modal div. .modal-full-height + .modal-right Right .modal-full-height + .modal-left Left .modal-full-height + .modal-bottom Bottom .modal-full-height + .modal-top Top Right Left Bottom Top Code example: <!-- Full Height Modal Right --> <div class="modal fade right" id="fullHeightModalRight" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="myModalLabel" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-dialog modal-full-height modal-right" role="document"> × Modal title Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Sapiente magnam, sunt, ea dolore eum quod. Minima fugiat enim aut soluta est reprehenderit reiciendis quos, qui, amet possimus laborum assumenda voluptate. Cras justo odio 14

Dapibus ac facilisis in 2

Morbi leo risus 1

Cras justo odio 14

Dapibus ac facilisis in 2

Morbi leo risus 1 × Modal title Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Sapiente magnam, sunt, ea dolore eum quod. Minima fugiat enim aut soluta est reprehenderit reiciendis quos, qui, amet possimus laborum assumenda voluptate. Cras justo odio 14

Dapibus ac facilisis in 2

Morbi leo risus 1

Cras justo odio 14

Dapibus ac facilisis in 2

Morbi leo risus 1 × Modal title Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Sapiente magnam, sunt, ea dolore eum quod. Minima fugiat enim aut soluta est reprehenderit reiciendis quos, qui, amet possimus laborum assumenda voluptate. Cras justo odio 14

Dapibus ac facilisis in 2

Morbi leo risus 1

Cras justo odio 14

Dapibus ac facilisis in 2

Morbi leo risus 1 × Modal title Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Sapiente magnam, sunt, ea dolore eum quod. Minima fugiat enim aut soluta est reprehenderit reiciendis quos, qui, amet possimus laborum assumenda voluptate. Cras justo odio 14

Dapibus ac facilisis in 2

Morbi leo risus 1

Cras justo odio 14

Dapibus ac facilisis in 2

Morbi leo risus 1 Frame modal Note: As in the previous examples - to make it works properly, apart from adding a class for position, you also need add special class .modal-frame to .modal-dialog div. Note 2: If you want to change a direction of modal animation add class .top , .right , bottom or .left to the .modal div. .modal-frame + .modal-bottom Bottom .modal-frame + .modal-top Top Bottom Top Code example: <!-- Frame Modal Bottom --> <div class="modal fade bottom" id="frameModalBottom" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="myModalLabel" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-dialog modal-frame modal-bottom" role="document"> Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Impedit nisi quo provident fugiat reprehenderit nostrum quos.. Close Save changes Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Impedit nisi quo provident fugiat reprehenderit nostrum quos.. Close Save changes

Style By using our predefined modal styles you can add some emotional weight to your information, ranging from a simple warning to critical system failure or from an operation success to a neutral information. It requires 2 simple steps Step 1: Add class .modal-notify to the .modal-dialog div. Step 2: Add class .success , .info , .danger or .warning to the .modal-dialog div.

These classes will affect following elements: .modal-header .badge .fa-4x - which stand for large icon .btn-primary-modal & btn-secondary-modal - 2 dedicated form modal button classes. If you want to use a classic Bootstrap buttons, just remove -modal postfix (for example: .btn-primary , btn-danger ). Success modal .modal-notify + .success Central Modal Side Modal Fluid Modal Frame Modal Code example: <!-- Central Modal Medium Success --> <div class="modal fade" id="centralModalSuccess" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="myModalLabel" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-dialog modal-notify modal-success" role="document"> <!--Content--> <div class="modal-content"> <!--Header--> <div class="modal-header"> <p class="heading lead">Modal Success</p> <button type="button" class="close" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close"> <span aria-hidden="true" class="white-text">×</span> </button> </div> <!--Body--> <div class="modal-body"> <div class="text-center"> <i class="fa fa-check fa-4x mb-1 animated rotateIn"></i> <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Impedit iusto nulla aperiam blanditiis ad consequatur in dolores culpa, dignissimos, eius non possimus fugiat. Esse ratione fuga, enim, ab officiis totam.</p> </div> </div> <!--Footer--> <div class="modal-footer justify-content-center"> <a type="button" class="btn btn-primary-modal">Get it now <i class="fa fa-diamond ml-1"></i></a> <a type="button" class="btn btn-outline-secondary-modal waves-effect" data-dismiss="modal">No, thanks</a> </div> </div> <!--/.Content--> </div> </div> <!-- Central Modal Medium Success--> Modal Success × Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Impedit iusto nulla aperiam blanditiis ad consequatur in dolores culpa, dignissimos, eius non possimus fugiat. Esse ratione fuga, enim, ab officiis totam. Modal Success × Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Impedit iusto nulla aperiam blanditiis ad consequatur in dolores culpa, dignissimos, eius non possimus fugiat. Esse ratione fuga, enim, ab officiis totam. Modal Success × Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Impedit iusto nulla aperiam blanditiis ad consequatur in dolores culpa, dignissimos, eius non possimus fugiat. Esse ratione fuga, enim, ab officiis totam. Cras justo odio 14

Dapibus ac facilisis in 2

Morbi leo risus 1

Cras justo odio 14

Dapibus ac facilisis in 2

Morbi leo risus 1 Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Impedit nisi quo provident fugiat reprehenderit nostrum quos.. Get it now No, thanks Info modal .modal-notify + .info Central Modal Side Modal Fluid Modal Frame Modal Code example: <!-- Central Modal Medium Info --> <div class="modal fade" id="centralModalInfo" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="myModalLabel" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-dialog modal-notify modal-info" role="document"> <!--Content--> <div class="modal-content"> <!--Header--> <div class="modal-header"> <p class="heading lead">Modal Info</p> <button type="button" class="close" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close"> <span aria-hidden="true" class="white-text">×</span> </button> </div> <!--Body--> <div class="modal-body"> <div class="text-center"> <i class="fa fa-check fa-4x mb-1 animated rotateIn"></i> <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Impedit iusto nulla aperiam blanditiis ad consequatur in dolores culpa, dignissimos, eius non possimus fugiat. Esse ratione fuga, enim, ab officiis totam.</p> </div> </div> <!--Footer--> <div class="modal-footer justify-content-center"> <a type="button" class="btn btn-primary-modal">Get it now <i class="fa fa-diamond ml-1"></i></a> <a type="button" class="btn btn-outline-secondary-modal waves-effect" data-dismiss="modal">No, thanks</a> </div> </div> <!--/.Content--> </div> </div> <!-- Central Modal Medium Info--> Modal Info × Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Impedit iusto nulla aperiam blanditiis ad consequatur in dolores culpa, dignissimos, eius non possimus fugiat. Esse ratione fuga, enim, ab officiis totam. Modal Info × Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Impedit iusto nulla aperiam blanditiis ad consequatur in dolores culpa, dignissimos, eius non possimus fugiat. Esse ratione fuga, enim, ab officiis totam. Modal Info × Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Impedit iusto nulla aperiam blanditiis ad consequatur in dolores culpa, dignissimos, eius non possimus fugiat. Esse ratione fuga, enim, ab officiis totam. Cras justo odio 14

Dapibus ac facilisis in 2

Morbi leo risus 1

Cras justo odio 14

Dapibus ac facilisis in 2

Morbi leo risus 1 Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Impedit nisi quo provident fugiat reprehenderit nostrum quos.. Get it now No, thanks Danger modal .modal-notify + .danger Central Modal Side Modal Fluid Modal Frame Modal Code example: <!-- Central Modal Medium Danger --> <div class="modal fade" id="centralModalDanger" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="myModalLabel" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-dialog modal-notify modal-danger" role="document"> <!--Content--> <div class="modal-content"> <!--Header--> <div class="modal-header"> <p class="heading lead">Modal Danger</p> <button type="button" class="close" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close"> <span aria-hidden="true" class="white-text">×</span> </button> </div> <!--Body--> <div class="modal-body"> <div class="text-center"> <i class="fa fa-check fa-4x mb-1 animated rotateIn"></i> <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Impedit iusto nulla aperiam blanditiis ad consequatur in dolores culpa, dignissimos, eius non possimus fugiat. Esse ratione fuga, enim, ab officiis totam.</p> </div> </div> <!--Footer--> <div class="modal-footer justify-content-center"> <a type="button" class="btn btn-primary-modal">Get it now <i class="fa fa-diamond ml-1"></i></a> <a type="button" class="btn btn-outline-secondary-modal waves-effect" data-dismiss="modal">No, thanks</a> </div> </div> <!--/.Content--> </div> </div> <!-- Central Modal Medium Danger--> Modal Danger × Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Impedit iusto nulla aperiam blanditiis ad consequatur in dolores culpa, dignissimos, eius non possimus fugiat. Esse ratione fuga, enim, ab officiis totam. Modal Danger × Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Impedit iusto nulla aperiam blanditiis ad consequatur in dolores culpa, dignissimos, eius non possimus fugiat. Esse ratione fuga, enim, ab officiis totam. Modal Danger × Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Impedit iusto nulla aperiam blanditiis ad consequatur in dolores culpa, dignissimos, eius non possimus fugiat. Esse ratione fuga, enim, ab officiis totam. Cras justo odio 14

Dapibus ac facilisis in 2

Morbi leo risus 1

Cras justo odio 14

Dapibus ac facilisis in 2

Morbi leo risus 1 Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Impedit nisi quo provident fugiat reprehenderit nostrum quos.. Get it now No, thanks Warning modal .modal-notify + .warning Central Modal Side Modal Fluid Modal Frame Modal Code example: <!-- Central Modal Medium Warning --> <div class="modal fade" id="centralModalWarning" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="myModalLabel" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-dialog modal-notify modal-warning" role="document"> <!--Content--> <div class="modal-content"> <!--Header--> <div class="modal-header"> <p class="heading lead">Modal Warning</p> <button type="button" class="close" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close"> <span aria-hidden="true" class="white-text">×</span> </button> </div> <!--Body--> <div class="modal-body"> <div class="text-center"> <i class="fa fa-check fa-4x mb-1 animated rotateIn"></i> <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Impedit iusto nulla aperiam blanditiis ad consequatur in dolores culpa, dignissimos, eius non possimus fugiat. Esse ratione fuga, enim, ab officiis totam.</p> </div> </div> <!--Footer--> <div class="modal-footer justify-content-center"> <a type="button" class="btn btn-primary-modal">Get it now <i class="fa fa-diamond ml-1"></i></a> <a type="button" class="btn btn-outline-secondary-modal waves-effect" data-dismiss="modal">No, thanks</a> </div> </div> <!--/.Content--> </div> </div> <!-- Central Modal Medium Warning--> Modal Warning × Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Impedit iusto nulla aperiam blanditiis ad consequatur in dolores culpa, dignissimos, eius non possimus fugiat. Esse ratione fuga, enim, ab officiis totam. Modal Warning × Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Impedit iusto nulla aperiam blanditiis ad consequatur in dolores culpa, dignissimos, eius non possimus fugiat. Esse ratione fuga, enim, ab officiis totam. Modal Warning × Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Impedit iusto nulla aperiam blanditiis ad consequatur in dolores culpa, dignissimos, eius non possimus fugiat. Esse ratione fuga, enim, ab officiis totam. Cras justo odio 14

Dapibus ac facilisis in 2

Morbi leo risus 1

Cras justo odio 14

Dapibus ac facilisis in 2

Morbi leo risus 1 Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Impedit nisi quo provident fugiat reprehenderit nostrum quos.. Get it now No, thanks

Forms You can use one of our predefined templates or create your custom form by using our Inputs elements. Examples Contact Form Login / Register Form Subscription Form Login with Avatar Form Login Form Register Form Contact Form <!--Modal: Contact form--> <div class="modal fade" id="modalContactForm" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="myModalLabel" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-dialog cascading-modal" role="document"> <!--Content--> <div class="modal-content"> <!--Header--> <div class="modal-header light-blue darken-3 white-text"> <button type="button" class="close waves-effect waves-light" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close"> <span aria-hidden="true">×</span> </button> <h4 class="title"><i class="fa fa-pencil"></i> Contact form</h4> </div> <!--Body--> <div class="modal-body mb-0"> <div class="md-form form-sm"> <i class="fa fa-envelope prefix"></i> <input type="text" id="form19" class="form-control"> <label for="form19">Your name</label> </div> <div class="md-form form-sm"> <i class="fa fa-lock prefix"></i> <input type="password" id="form20" class="form-control"> <label for="form20">Your email</label> </div> <div class="md-form form-sm"> <i class="fa fa-tag prefix"></i> <input type="text" id="form21" class="form-control"> <label for="form21">Subject</label> </div> <div class="md-form form-sm"> <i class="fa fa-pencil prefix"></i> <textarea type="text" id="form8" class="md-textarea mb-0"></textarea> <label for="form8">Your message</label> </div> <div class="text-center mt-1-half"> <button class="btn btn-info mb-2">Send <i class="fa fa-send ml-1"></i></button> </div> </div> </div> <!--/.Content--> </div> </div> <!--Modal: Contact form--> Login / Register Form <!--Modal: Login / Register Form--> <div class="modal fade" id="modalLRForm" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="myModalLabel" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-dialog cascading-modal" role="document"> <!--Content--> <div class="modal-content"> <!--Modal cascading tabs--> <div class="modal-c-tabs"> <!-- Nav tabs --> <ul class="nav nav-tabs tabs-2 light-blue darken-3" role="tablist"> <li class="nav-item"> <a class="nav-link active" data-toggle="tab" href="#panel7" role="tab"><i class="fa fa-user mr-1"></i> Login</a> </li> <li class="nav-item"> <a class="nav-link" data-toggle="tab" href="#panel8" role="tab"><i class="fa fa-user-plus mr-1"></i> Register</a> </li> </ul> <!-- Tab panels --> <div class="tab-content"> <!--Panel 7--> <div class="tab-pane fade in show active" id="panel7" role="tabpanel"> <!--Body--> <div class="modal-body mb-1"> <div class="md-form form-sm"> <i class="fa fa-envelope prefix"></i> <input type="text" id="form22" class="form-control"> <label for="form22">Your email</label> </div> <div class="md-form form-sm"> <i class="fa fa-lock prefix"></i> <input type="password" id="form23" class="form-control"> <label for="form23">Your password</label> </div> <div class="text-center mt-2"> <button class="btn btn-info">Log in <i class="fa fa-sign-in ml-1"></i></button> </div> </div> <!--Footer--> <div class="modal-footer display-footer"> <div class="options text-center text-md-right mt-1"> <p>Not a member? <a href="#" class="blue-text">Sign Up</a></p> <p>Forgot <a href="#" class="blue-text">Password?</a></p> </div> <button type="button" class="btn btn-outline-info waves-effect ml-auto" data-dismiss="modal">Close <i class="fa fa-times-circle ml-1"></i></button> </div> </div> <!--/.Panel 7--> <!--Panel 8--> <div class="tab-pane fade" id="panel8" role="tabpanel"> <!--Body--> <div class="modal-body"> <div class="md-form form-sm"> <i class="fa fa-envelope prefix"></i> <input type="text" id="form24" class="form-control"> <label for="form24">Your email</label> </div> <div class="md-form form-sm"> <i class="fa fa-lock prefix"></i> <input type="password" id="form25" class="form-control"> <label for="form25">Your password</label> </div> <div class="md-form form-sm"> <i class="fa fa-lock prefix"></i> <input type="password" id="form26" class="form-control"> <label for="form26">Repeat password</label> </div> <div class="text-center form-sm mt-2"> <button class="btn btn-info">Sign up <i class="fa fa-sign-in ml-1"></i></button> </div> <fieldset class="additional-option"> <input type="checkbox" id="checkbox21"> <label for="checkbox21">Subscribe me to the newsletter</label> </fieldset> </div> <!--Footer--> <div class="modal-footer"> <div class="options text-right"> <p class="pt-1">Already have an account? <a href="#" class="blue-text">Log In</a></p> </div> <button type="button" class="btn btn-outline-info waves-effect ml-auto" data-dismiss="modal">Close <i class="fa fa-times-circle ml-1"></i></button> </div> </div> <!--/.Panel 8--> </div> </div> </div> <!--/.Content--> </div> </div> <!--Modal: Login / Register Form--> Subscription Form <!--Modal: Subscription From--> <div class="modal fade" id="modalSubscription" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="myModalLabel" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-dialog cascading-modal" role="document"> <!--Content--> <div class="modal-content"> <!--Header--> <div class="modal-header light-blue darken-3 white-text"> <button type="button" class="close waves-effect waves-light" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close"> <span aria-hidden="true">×</span> </button> <h4 class="title"><i class="fa fa-newspaper-o"></i> Subscription form</h4> </div> <!--Body--> <div class="modal-body mb-0"> <div class="md-form form-sm"> <i class="fa fa-lock prefix"></i> <input type="password" id="form27" class="form-control"> <label for="form27">Your name</label> </div> <div class="md-form form-sm"> <i class="fa fa-envelope prefix"></i> <input type="text" id="form28" class="form-control"> <label for="form28">Your email</label> </div> <div class="text-center mt-1-half"> <button class="btn btn-info mb-1">Submit <i class="fa fa-check ml-1"></i></button> </div> </div> </div> <!--/.Content--> </div> </div> <!--Modal: Subscription From--> Login with Avatar Form <!--Modal: Login with Avatar Form--> <div class="modal fade" id="modalLoginAvatar" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="myModalLabel" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-dialog cascading-modal modal-avatar modal-sm" role="document"> <!--Content--> <div class="modal-content"> <!--Header--> <div class="modal-header"> <img src="https://mdbootstrap.com/img/Photos/Avatars/img%20%281%29.jpg" class="rounded-circle img-responsive"> </div> <!--Body--> <div class="modal-body text-center mb-1"> <h5 class="mt-1 mb-2">Maria Doe</h5> <div class="md-form ml-0 mr-0"> <input type="password" type="text" id="form29" class="form-control ml-0"> <label for="form29" class="ml-0">Enter password</label> </div> <div class="text-center"> <button class="btn btn-cyan mt-1">Login <i class="fa fa-sign-in ml-1"></i></button> </div> </div> </div> <!--/.Content--> </div> </div> <!--Modal: Login with Avatar Form--> Login Form <!--Modal: Login Form--> <div class="modal fade" id="modalLogin" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="myModalLabel" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-dialog cascading-modal" role="document"> <!--Content--> <div class="modal-content"> <!--Header--> <div class="modal-header light-blue darken-3 white-text"> <button type="button" class="close waves-effect waves-light" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close"> <span aria-hidden="true">×</span> </button> <h4 class="title"><i class="fa fa-user"></i> Log in</h4> </div> <!--Body--> <div class="modal-body"> <div class="md-form form-sm"> <i class="fa fa-envelope prefix"></i> <input type="text" id="form30" class="form-control"> <label for="form30">Your email</label> </div> <div class="md-form form-sm"> <i class="fa fa-lock prefix"></i> <input type="password" id="form31" class="form-control"> <label for="form31">Your password</label> </div> <div class="text-center mt-2"> <button class="btn btn-info">Log in <i class="fa fa-sign-in ml-1"></i></button> </div> </div> <!--Footer--> <div class="modal-footer"> <div class="options text-center text-md-right mt-1"> <p>Not a member? <a href="#">Sign Up</a></p> <p>Forgot <a href="#">Password?</a></p> </div> <button type="button" class="btn btn-outline-info waves-effect ml-auto" data-dismiss="modal">Close <i class="fa fa-times-circle ml-1"></i></button> </div> </div> <!--/.Content--> </div> </div> <!--Modal: Login Form--> Register Form <!--Modal: Register Form--> <div class="modal fade" id="modalRegister" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="myModalLabel" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-dialog cascading-modal" role="document"> <!--Content--> <div class="modal-content"> <!--Header--> <div class="modal-header light-blue darken-3 white-text"> <button type="button" class="close waves-effect waves-light" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close"> <span aria-hidden="true">×</span> </button> <h4 class="title"><i class="fa fa-user-plus"></i> Register</h4> </div> <!--Body--> <div class="modal-body"> <div class="md-form form-sm"> <i class="fa fa-envelope prefix"></i> <input type="text" id="form32" class="form-control"> <label for="form32">Your email</label> </div> <div class="md-form form-sm"> <i class="fa fa-lock prefix"></i> <input type="password" id="form33" class="form-control"> <label for="form33">Your password</label> </div> <div class="md-form form-sm"> <i class="fa fa-lock prefix"></i> <input type="password" id="form34" class="form-control"> <label for="form34">Repeat password</label> </div> <div class="text-center mt-2"> <button class="btn btn-info">Sign up <i class="fa fa-sign-in ml-1"></i></button> </div> </div> <!--Footer--> <div class="modal-footer"> <div class="options text-center text-md-right mt-1"> <p>Already have an account? <a href="#">Log In</a></p> </div> <button type="button" class="btn btn-outline-info waves-effect ml-auto" data-dismiss="modal">Close <i class="fa fa-times-circle ml-1"></i></button> </div> </div> <!--/.Content--> </div> </div> <!--Modal: Register Form--> Login

Login Register Your email Your password Log in Your email Your password Repeat password Sign up Subscribe me to the newsletter × Subscription form Your name Your email Submit Maria Doe Enter password Login × Log in Your email Your password Log in × Register Your email Your password Repeat password Sign up

Scrolling long content When modals become too long for the user’s viewport or device, they scroll independent of the page itself. Try the demo below to see what we mean. Launch demo modal Modal title × Cras mattis consectetur purus sit amet fermentum. Cras justo odio, dapibus ac facilisis in, egestas eget quam. Morbi leo risus, porta ac consectetur ac, vestibulum at eros. Praesent commodo cursus magna, vel scelerisque nisl consectetur et. Vivamus sagittis lacus vel augue laoreet rutrum faucibus dolor auctor. Aenean lacinia bibendum nulla sed consectetur. Praesent commodo cursus magna, vel scelerisque nisl consectetur et. Donec sed odio dui. Donec ullamcorper nulla non metus auctor fringilla. Cras mattis consectetur purus sit amet fermentum. Cras justo odio, dapibus ac facilisis in, egestas eget quam. Morbi leo risus, porta ac consectetur ac, vestibulum at eros. Praesent commodo cursus magna, vel scelerisque nisl consectetur et. Vivamus sagittis lacus vel augue laoreet rutrum faucibus dolor auctor. Aenean lacinia bibendum nulla sed consectetur. Praesent commodo cursus magna, vel scelerisque nisl consectetur et. Donec sed odio dui. Donec ullamcorper nulla non metus auctor fringilla. Cras mattis consectetur purus sit amet fermentum. Cras justo odio, dapibus ac facilisis in, egestas eget quam. Morbi leo risus, porta ac consectetur ac, vestibulum at eros. Praesent commodo cursus magna, vel scelerisque nisl consectetur et. Vivamus sagittis lacus vel augue laoreet rutrum faucibus dolor auctor. Aenean lacinia bibendum nulla sed consectetur. Praesent commodo cursus magna, vel scelerisque nisl consectetur et. Donec sed odio dui. Donec ullamcorper nulla non metus auctor fringilla. Cras mattis consectetur purus sit amet fermentum. Cras justo odio, dapibus ac facilisis in, egestas eget quam. Morbi leo risus, porta ac consectetur ac, vestibulum at eros. Praesent commodo cursus magna, vel scelerisque nisl consectetur et. Vivamus sagittis lacus vel augue laoreet rutrum faucibus dolor auctor. Aenean lacinia bibendum nulla sed consectetur. Praesent commodo cursus magna, vel scelerisque nisl consectetur et. Donec sed odio dui. Donec ullamcorper nulla non metus auctor fringilla. Cras mattis consectetur purus sit amet fermentum. Cras justo odio, dapibus ac facilisis in, egestas eget quam. Morbi leo risus, porta ac consectetur ac, vestibulum at eros. Praesent commodo cursus magna, vel scelerisque nisl consectetur et. Vivamus sagittis lacus vel augue laoreet rutrum faucibus dolor auctor. Aenean lacinia bibendum nulla sed consectetur. Praesent commodo cursus magna, vel scelerisque nisl consectetur et. Donec sed odio dui. Donec ullamcorper nulla non metus auctor fringilla. Cras mattis consectetur purus sit amet fermentum. Cras justo odio, dapibus ac facilisis in, egestas eget quam. Morbi leo risus, porta ac consectetur ac, vestibulum at eros. Praesent commodo cursus magna, vel scelerisque nisl consectetur et. Vivamus sagittis lacus vel augue laoreet rutrum faucibus dolor auctor. Aenean lacinia bibendum nulla sed consectetur. Praesent commodo cursus magna, vel scelerisque nisl consectetur et. Donec sed odio dui. Donec ullamcorper nulla non metus auctor fringilla.

Using the grid Utilize the Bootstrap grid system within a modal by nesting .container-fluid within the .modal-body . Then, use the normal grid system classes as you would anywhere else. Launch demo modal × Modal title .col-md-4 .col-md-4 .col-md-offset-4

.col-md-3 .col-md-offset-3 .col-md-2 .col-md-offset-4 .col-md-6 .col-md-offset-3

Level 2: .col-8 .col-sm-6 Level 2: .col-4 .col-sm-6 Level 1: .col-sm-9

Varying modal content Have a bunch of buttons that all trigger the same modal, just with slightly different contents? Use event.relatedTarget and HTML data-* attributes (possibly via jQuery) to vary the contents of the modal depending on which button was clicked. See the Modal Events docs for details on relatedTarget . Open modal for @mdo Open modal for @fat Open modal for @getbootstrap × New message $('#exampleModal').on('show.bs.modal', function(event) { var button = $(event.relatedTarget) // Button that triggered the modal var recipient = button.data('whatever') // Extract info from data-* attributes // If necessary, you could initiate an AJAX request here (and then do the updating in a callback). // Update the modal's content. We'll use jQuery here, but you could use a data binding library or other methods instead. var modal = $(this) modal.find('.modal-title').text('New message to ' + recipient) modal.find('.modal-body input').val(recipient) }) <div class="bd-example"> <button type="button" class="btn btn-primary" data-toggle="modal" data-target="#exampleModal" data-whatever="@mdo">Open modal for @mdo</button> <button type="button" class="btn btn-primary" data-toggle="modal" data-target="#exampleModal" data-whatever="@fat">Open modal for @fat</button> <button type="button" class="btn btn-primary" data-toggle="modal" data-target="#exampleModal" data-whatever="@getbootstrap">Open modal for @getbootstrap</button> <div class="modal fade" id="exampleModal" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="exampleModalLabel" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-dialog" role="document"> <div class="modal-content"> <div class="modal-header"> <button type="button" class="close" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close"> <span aria-hidden="true">×</span> </button> <h4 class="modal-title" id="exampleModalLabel">New message</h4> </div> <div class="modal-body"> <form> <div class="md-form"> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="recipient-name"> </div> <div class="md-form"> <textarea type="text" id="message-text" class="md-textarea"></textarea> </div> </form> </div> <div class="modal-footer"> <button type="button" class="btn btn-secondary" data-dismiss="modal">Close</button> <button type="button" class="btn btn-primary">Send message</button> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div>

Remove animation For modals that simply appear rather than fade into view, remove the .fade class from your modal markup. <div class="modal" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="..." aria-hidden="true"> ... </div>

Dynamic heights If the height of a modal changes while it is open, you should call $('#myModal').data('bs.modal').handleUpdate() to readjust the modal’s position in case a scrollbar appears.

Accessibility Be sure to add role="dialog" and aria-labelledby="..." , referencing the modal title, to .modal , and role="document" to the .modal-dialog itself. Additionally, you may give a description of your modal dialog with aria-describedby on .modal .