Material Design for Bootstrap 4 (Vue version)
Vue Bootstrap UI KIT
Based on the latest Bootstrap 4 and Vue 2.5.7. Absolutely no jQuery.
400+ material UI elements, 600+ material icons, 74 CSS animations, SASS files and many more.
Components
400+ handcrafted, action-ready components that will cut the time of your development process. Powered by Vue - Bootstrap technology and delightful Material Design.
CSS
Thanks to MDB Vue you can use the full power of Bootstrap CSS. At your disposal are the famous Bootstrap grid, flexbox, helpers, page layouts, skins and much more.
Main features:
Bootstrap 4
Up-to-date with the latest standards of Bootstrap 4 and all the best it has to offer.
Vue
A JavaScript framework for building user interfaces.
Detailed documentation
Intuitive and user-friendly documentation, created with a copy-paste approach.
No jQuery
Writing your code with pure Vue is now quicker, easier, and cleaner.
HTML-based
Vue.js uses an HTML-based template syntax that allows you to create valid HTML apps
Vue 2.5.7
Create smarter and faster Vue apps with the latest official Vue release.
Free for personal and commercial use
How and why you create your projects is absolutely up to you, for free.
400+ UI elements
All the necessary and crucial page elements along with attention enchaining ones.
600+ icons
Scalable, vector icons perfect for any purpose you can imagine.
Fully responsive
Your design will be displayed exactly in the same, perfect way on any device.
70+ CSS animations
Attention grabbing animations to focus your visitor's attention on specific elements.
Tutorials
Step-by-step lessons that will guide you through all the Vue functionalities.
Easy installation
Spend your time on creating, not setting up with thanks to a few steps installation.
Easy to use and customize
How you mold your design is limited only by your own imagination.
Cross-browser compatibility
Works perfectly with Chrome, Firefox, IE, Safari, Opera and Microsoft Edge.
Frequent updates
Expect any bugs being fixed in a matter of days.
Active community
MDB is broadly used by professionals on multiple levels, who are ready to aid you.
Useful helpers
Reduce the frequency of highly repetitive declarations in your CSS
Component-Based
Use components adjusted to your needs.
Technical support
Every day we help our users with their issues and problems.
Flexbox
Full support of Flexbox layout system lets you forget about alignment issues.
SASS files
Thought-out .scss files come in a compile-ready form.